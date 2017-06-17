Tax waiver expanded for families of deceased defence personnel

The civic administration had asked that it be allowed to implement the government decision to waive off general tax on a property owned by gallantry award winners of defence forces and widows of ex-servicemen. The civic administration had asked that it be allowed to implement the government decision to waive off general tax on a property owned by gallantry award winners of defence forces and widows of ex-servicemen.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the facility of waiver of general tax in property tax to all properties owned by gallantry award winners of defence forces and widows of ex-servicemen as against the earlier provision of singe property. It would also provide the same facility to the family of a bachelor defence personnel who lost his life during service.

In a proposal tabled in the standing committee, the civic administration said that the decision to waive off the general tax on property tax owned by gallantry award winners of defence forces and widows of ex-servicemen was limited to one property. “The Maharashtra government has urged (us) to make the waiver facility to all properties owned by gallantry award winners of defence forces and widows of ex-servicemen,” said the municipal commissioner in the proposal.

The state government has urged the civic body to include properties that were owned by a bachelor defence personnel who lost his life while serving. According to the civic administration, the facility of waiver in the law for property owned by the bachelor defence personnel who lost his life while in service can be availed by his family members.

“The family of the deceased defence personnel would have to prove that the property was owned by the deceased person and he was nominated for the same,” said a civic officer. In April 2016, the state government had allowed the PMC to waive off general tax on a property owned by gallantry award winners of defence forces and widows of ex-servicemen. The PMC general body had passed a resolution in 2009 seeking approval to waive off the general tax of the property owned by ex-servicemen residing in its jurisdiction.

The civic administration had asked that it be allowed to implement the government decision to waive off general tax on a property owned by gallantry award winners of defence forces and widows of ex-servicemen. The general tax would include the water tax, conservancy tax, fire protection tax, tree conservation tax, water cess, sewage treatment tax and education cess.

However, it would be necessary to submit the certificate of the gallantry award, a letter of the district sainik board, a copy of the property tax bill with the application seeking waiver in property tax.

Those eligible for the waiver would have to pay education tax and EGS tax of the state government and the tree tax till there is a required amendment for waiving them.

