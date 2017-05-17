Tapkir suicide: Wife, 3 relatives arrested on charges of abetment

Film producer Atul Tapkir (left) allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday after writing a detailed post on Facebook about being “harassed” by his wife Priyanka and her brothers. Film producer Atul Tapkir (left) allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday after writing a detailed post on Facebook about being “harassed” by his wife Priyanka and her brothers.

Two days after Marathi film producer Atul Tapkir (35) committed suicide, Pune police on Tuesday arrested his wife Priyanka and three of her relatives on charges of abetment to suicide. Earlier, Tapkir had alleged in a Facebook post that his wife and three of her relatives were harassing him and his father.

Tapkir allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday after writing a detailed post on Facebook about losses incurred after production of the movie Dhol Tashe and “harassment” by his wife Priyanka and her brothers. “Tapkir’s father has filed the First Information Report. We have arrested his wife and three of her relatives on charges of abetting his suicide. All of them were produced before the court on Tuesday and they have been remanded for a day’s police custody,” said Sub-inspector Am Kharat of Deccan Gymkhana police station.

The FIR, filed by Tapkir’s father Bajirao Tapkir (59), has named his wife Priyanka, cousin Bapu Thigale, and two other relatives, Kalyan Gavhane and Balu Gavhane. According to the FIR, Priyanka started harassing Tapkir after he lost a lot of money while producing the film Dhol Tashe in 2015. Initial investigation has revealed that he attempted suicide in 2016 by consuming sleeping pills. The FIR also lists various instances of Priyanka and her relatives “mentally harassing” Tapkir and his father.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now