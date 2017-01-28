Tanish Khot, 13-year-old from Pune summits Mt Kilimanjaro

Tanish Khot on the summit Tanish Khot on the summit

A 13-year-old budding mountaineer from Pune, Tanish Khot, has successfully summited Uhuru Peak of Mt Kilimanjaro, also called the ‘Roof of Africa’. At 19,341 feet, Uhuru Peak is the highest peak in Africa and the fourth-highest peak of seven summits — it is any mountaineer’s dream to complete the ‘7 summits’, the highest peaks of the seven continents. Tanish’s climbing journey began on January 15 from Machame Gate in Tanzania. This was a total of six days journey from Machame Gate to the summit of peak Uhuru and then back to the Mweka Gate base, which is located at least 5,300 feet above sea level — making the total distance travelled 14,500 feet while climbing and the same while coming down. The total walking distance was 62 km.

“The entire journey was very smooth as I was physically fit and mentally strong,” said Tanish, who is a student of Sinhgad Springdale School. “The hardest part was the 4th and 5th day when we started a climb from Borranco camp. The stay at Borranco camp was the last day of comfort. From there, the real challenge began. The expedition team needed to climb the 2,000-feet Borranco wall to reach 1,500 feet, then again climb down to 13,000 feet to reach

Karanga camp. After resting there, we had to climb to Barafu camp located at 15,000 feet, also called base camp.”

At 2 am on January 19, he began the final climb for summit Uhuru Peak. During the journey from base camp to the summit, the climb is of over 4,000 feet with an elevation of 70 degrees, strong wind with the temperature a little over -10 degrees Celsius. Finally, at 8.15 am on January 19, Tanish reached the summit with the guidance of Everest summitter Chetan Ketkar, who is his coach and trainer.

“With a special focus on his training and diet, he is doing really well. Tanish is rapidly turning into a professional mountaineer at a very tender age. I am proud to be his father,” said Sudhir Khot.