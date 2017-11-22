‘Talking Trash’: A drive for change

Representational photo Representational photo

A CITY-BASED organisation — Reach — which mainly works with tracking and measuring the impact of the social sector on education, livelihood and sanitation, organised an event at Model Colony’s Swig on November 19. The event was launched as part of their initiative — ‘Talking Trash’ — which aims at discussing the ways people can lead more sustainable lives.

Anuja Pitre, one of the co-founders of the organisation, said, “We had a lot of data regarding non-government organisations, companies and social enterprises we have worked with but we realised that all this information was not accessible for the community,” said

To bridge this gap, Reach envisaged the ‘Talking Trash’ initiative, as a two-month social media campaign. The campaign started at the end of October this year and focussed on the issue of waste disposal.

Pitre added, “The event on Sunday was a culmination of the efforts to bring this issue to light, while promoting joint participation of communities and the social sector.”

Among the 80 people present at the invite-only event were corporate social responsibility heads, members of the Pune Municipal Corporation and representatives of Pune-based tech and manufacturing companies, along with prominent personalities like Marathi actress Girija Oak and Pune-based entrepreneur Naman Shah.

Anil Gokarn from ProEarth Ecosystems shared information about his efforts towards waste segregation awareness and composting in Sindh Society, Aundh, and its impact on the society.

The day began with a treasure hunt, where 28 participants and 15 volunteers congregated at SWaCH’s sorting centre in Baner. Seven teams of four were formed. Each team was handed a bag of waste and set out on a route that halted at four waste management organisations in Pune, each of which recycled it.

Pitre said, “We wanted to emphasise that we should not let anything reach the landfill.” During the event, an interactive data session was held with the audience, which focussed on destroying the myths surrounding waste in India.

