‘Talent and potential make a person stand out, not their sight’

“Talent, potential and skills make a person stand out, not their ability to see,” said Rahul Deshmukh, founder of city-based National Association for the Welfare of Physically Challenged (NAWPC). Deshmukh made the statement while receiving his 27th award earlier this month for his contributions towards the upliftment of visually impaired students. Founded a decade ago, the NAWPC has imparted computer training to over 1,000 visually impaired students at the state’s first computer training centre for the blind. Deshmukh had set up the association in Sadashiv Peth. He was recently honoured with Aadharsh Samajik Karyakarta by actor Rahul Solapurkar, and the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Award by Jankalyan Samiti.

Deshmukh, also visually impaired, is a class-one employee with the Bank of India. He also set up a completely barrier-free boys’ hostel for the visually impaired. Besides, he sponsors food, accommodation and education for 25 boys, ranging from Class XI students to under graduates. Deshmukh had come to Pune in the 1990s from Ekrukhe in Ahmednagar district.

Deshmukh said he still remembers the days he had spent on Pune railway station as there was no affordable accommodation for the visually impaired. “I got admission in Class XI at S P College but I could not afford an accommodation. While taking shelter at the railway station, I decided that only a differently abled person can take the lead and help the community,” said Deshmukh, who holds two masters’ degrees and is trained in computers. Deshmukh, along with a few friends, started by organising small-scale events and competitions for the blind.

Later, a training centre was set up, mostly using second-hand furniture and computer systems. The centre also got some specially-designed software from philanthropist Sudha Murthy’s Infosys Foundation.

Today, Deshmukh’s centre boasts of a digital library and a recreation centre where students are taught music and other art forms. Every batch has at least 150 students. While designing programmes for the visually challenged, he fell in love with a close friend, now wife, Devata Andure.

However, the couple had to wait for 15 years to solomnise their marriage. “I am visually impaired, she isn’t. It was not easy for my wife to convince her family about our relationship. But, eventually, they agreed. They realised that I was more skilled and had more potential than a man with sight,” said Deshmukh. The couple got married in a grand ceremony in 2015. The association has helped several visually impaired people crack competitive exams and land jobs in banks, among other organisations.

