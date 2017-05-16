Takale finishes 2nd in first round of Malaysian Rally

Sanjay Takale drove a 2WD car at the championship. Sanjay Takale drove a 2WD car at the championship.

City’s Sanjay Takale opened his 2017 campaign with a podium finish in the Rally of Perlis, the first round of the Malaysian Rally Championship, in a two-wheeled car that he had stopped driving in competitions three years ago. Driving the Malaysia-make Proton Satria, the same machine that had won him the Asia Pacific Rally Championship Production Cup title in 2013, Takale finished Runners-up in P9 Class.

“I think we drove very well over the two days in Perlis. I believe it was a good beginning to the season as I knew the first rally since I drove last in the APRC season-finale in Chikamagalur, was going to be little difficult,” said Takale from Perlis. To drive a 2WD car after getting used to 4WD over last three season is a difficult proposition as one gets used to certain power from the machine. Nonetheless, his co-driver of many conquests, Sean Gregory, was at hand again helping Takale get over the rustiness.

“Sean (Gregory) was of great help. He is very experienced in these conditions and is very meticulous with his pace notes. I intend to continue driving in Malaysia starting with the APRC rounds of Asia Cup,” said Takale. The rally began on Saturday with Takale immediately taking the No 2 position behind mostly Malaysian drivers. “I was very impressed with the progress Sanjay (Takale) has achieved. His pace notes are fast and precise, a result of his patience and willingness to learn. His confidence behind the wheel has grown in leaps and bounds,” said Gregory.

