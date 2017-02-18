Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain mesmerises Yerwada jail prisoners

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain visits Yerwada Central Prison for a cultural programme organised by the State Prison Department in association with the Bhoi Foundation on Friday. Express Photo Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain visits Yerwada Central Prison for a cultural programme organised by the State Prison Department in association with the Bhoi Foundation on Friday. Express Photo

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain mesmerised the officials and prisoners at the Yerwada Central Prison with his performance on Friday. Hussain visited the prison for a cultural programme organised by the state prison department in association with Bhoi Foundation. Nearly 3,000 prisoners, including convicts and undertrials, both men and women, were present.

The musician displayed his unique tabla skills, delighting everyone present. Before leaving the jail, he interacted with prisoners for a while. Hussain gave his best wishes to the prisoners. “I did not feel I was in jail. The response from prisoners were amazing. I felt as if I was performing before the audience in Sawai Gandharva,” he said while speaking to the media persons later.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Swati Sathe, Inspector General of Prisons CH Wakade, Chief judge Prithviraj Chavan, Dr. Milind Bhoi of the Bhoi foundation and others were present on the occasion. Dr. Bhoi said more such programmes would be conducted for prisoners. “It is an initiative planned by Additional Director General of Police (prisons) Dr. Bhushankumar Upadhyay,” he said.

Jail officer performs It was a dream come true for jail officer Tejashree Powar, who got a chance to perform tabla in the presence of legendary artist Zakir Hussain. Powar is currently deployed at a prison in Satara district, but she came to Pune to see Hussain’s performance.

Powar played tabla with Hussain sitting next to her, appreciating her performance. A native of Kolhapur, Powar told media persons that she is fond of playing tabla since childhood and has learned it in a private music class. She said she could not get a ticket for seeing Hussain’s tabla performance during a concert organised in Kolhapur few years before.

“It is a dream come true that I got a chance to perform in his presence in Yerwada jail today. I am very happy. I cannot express my feelings in words,” she told mediapersons.