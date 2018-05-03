Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • SYMHEALTH to be held from May 3-5 at Symbiosis International

SYMHEALTH to be held from May 3-5 at Symbiosis International

The theme this year is ‘Interdisciplinary Approach to Healthcare’, which underscores the importance of applying integrative strategies to the theory and practice of health sciences.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: May 3, 2018 4:13:33 am
Top News

The 20th edition of SYMHEALTH will be organised at the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Lavale, from May 3 to 5. The conference will be inaugurated by Air Marshal Pawan Kapoor, former director general of medical services (Air), on May 4.

Maharashtra’s Minister of Water Resources and Medical Education, Girish Mahajan, and Ravi Wankhedkar, national president of the Indian Medical Association, will be present at the valedictory ceremony on May 5. The theme this year is ‘Interdisciplinary Approach to Healthcare’, which underscores the importance of applying integrative strategies to the theory and practice of health sciences.

“The event will bring together professionals from a number of scientific, socio-behavioral and technological spheres,” said Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, Dean, Faculty of Health and Biological Sciences, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) told the media on Wednesday.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now