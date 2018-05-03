SYMHEALTH to be held from May 3-5 at Symbiosis International

The 20th edition of SYMHEALTH will be organised at the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Lavale, from May 3 to 5. The conference will be inaugurated by Air Marshal Pawan Kapoor, former director general of medical services (Air), on May 4.

Maharashtra’s Minister of Water Resources and Medical Education, Girish Mahajan, and Ravi Wankhedkar, national president of the Indian Medical Association, will be present at the valedictory ceremony on May 5. The theme this year is ‘Interdisciplinary Approach to Healthcare’, which underscores the importance of applying integrative strategies to the theory and practice of health sciences.

“The event will bring together professionals from a number of scientific, socio-behavioral and technological spheres,” said Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, Dean, Faculty of Health and Biological Sciences, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) told the media on Wednesday.

