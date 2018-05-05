Symbiosis International opens hospital for 23 villages in Mulshi

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) on Friday announced that it has opened Symbiosis Hospital and Research Centre, a standalone hospital to cater to 23 villages in Mulshi Taluka. Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis, was speaking at the inaugural function of SYMHEALTH 2018.

Air Marshal Pawan Kapoor, former director, General Medical Services (Indian Air Force), inaugurated the National Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach to Healthcare, organised at the university. In her speech, Dr Yeravdekar also said the Symbiosis Health Science and Technology Park, which will focus on innovation, will make the Lavale campus of Symbiosis a model university campus of the 21st century.

