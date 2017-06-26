Suspecting wife’s affair, Lonavala man ‘strangles’ her, daughter, kills self

The incident took place in the family’s house at Krantinagar, Lonavala. The incident took place in the family’s house at Krantinagar, Lonavala.

A 38-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife and daughter to death and tried to murder his son before committing suicide by hanging in his house in Krantinagar area, Lonavala. Police said the incident came to light on Sunday morning. Lonavala Rural Police have identified the man as Baban Jaywant Dhindale, a painter. Baban took the extreme step as he had suspected his wife of having an affair, said an official.

Among the other deceased are: Baban’s wife Deepali (30) and daughter Dipti (9). Baban’s 11-year-old son Rohit survived the strangulation attempt, after he fell unconscious. Baban is suspected to have believed that he died, said an official. The incident came to light after Rohit called Baban’s cousin Bhau Dhindale and told him what had happened. The police, relatives and neighbours rushed to the house immediately.

According to the neighbours, the couple quarreled frequently. Sub-divisional police officer (Lonavala division) Dnyaneshwar Shivtare said, “We believe that Baban took the extreme step as he had suspected his wife of having an affair. The couple used to fight frequently over this. Primary probe suggests that Baban had strangled his wife and daughter, and hanged himself to the ceiling. His son, however, survived the attack.” Police said Baban worked as a painter, while Dipti studied in Class IV at a local school. Rohit studies in Class VI. Assistant Inspector Sadhana Patil is probing the case further.

