Survey on digital traits: ‘75% city children use Internet for school assignments’

That the young India is fast immersing in advanced technology, was revealed by the recently-conducted TCS Youth Survey.

It is one of the largest studies in the country, which captures the digital habits of children between the age group of 12 and 18 years

Good news for the parents is: nearly 75 per cent of youth use Internet for completing school assignments. This was followed by instant messaging (69 per cent) and downloading music (66 per cent).

On the flip side, as many as 80 per cent Pune youth shop online. Cash on delivery, using parents’ money (68 per cent) is the most preferred mode of payment. This is followed by debit/credit card payments, at 49 per cent.

The survey suggests that about 65 per cent of the teens in Pune have deleted or deactivated their social media account at least once, either due to parental pressure or because they find it a waste of time.

While smartphones (20 per cent) and laptops (18 per cent) continue to be the most coveted gadgets for Pune’s Gen Z, advanced gadgets, such as virtual reality headsets (14 per cent) and gaming consoles (14 per cent), followed by smart watches (11 per cent) are quickly gaining popularity among students in the city.

For nearly 59 per cent children, belonging to the Gen Z, Facebook continues to be the most popular social media platform, followed by Instagram, which preferred by 40 per cent of the teens. Other platforms, such as Google+(33 per cent), Quora (26 per cent) and Twitter (22 per cent) are also gaining popularity.

Sacheen Ratnaparkhi, centre head, Pune, TCS, said, “The TCS annual survey of students from across the country gives leaders in different industries a glimpse into the tech habits of tomorrow’s professionals. About 75 per cent of the teens in Pune, use internet to do research for assignments and 53 per cent of them prefer educational apps. This indicates a shift in trend — from traditional-learning techniques towards learning educational concepts through modern techniques in the form of learning simulations and gamified apps. “

The survey also revealed that a lot of the web content is consumed through a wide-range of apps available for various purposes. Gaming apps were found to be the most popular (64 per cent) among Pune teens, followed by use of instant messaging apps (59 per cent) and educational apps (53 per cent). Entertainment apps (50 per cent) are emerging as the next most popular app choices among the students in the city, the study had found.

