Surge in fuel prices set to drive up cost of transportation

Cab owners and drivers said the fuel price hike is burning a hole in their pockets.

The skyrocketing fuel prices have hit those involved in transport business, such as school bus operators, private bus operators, goods transporters and app-based cab services.

Last week, the Pune Bus Owners’ Association announced a 20 per cent hike in school bus fares. Cab owners, who have tied up with app-based aggregator services, have also said their profit margins have been thinning due to the hike in fuel prices and fewer incentives by aggregator companies. Pune District Motor Goods Transport Association (PDMGT) has already said it will increase fares by at least 20 per cent.

Office-bearers of the association said they have not increased fares since 2013, when fuel was much cheaper. “The price of diesel has seen an unprecedented increase. The rates have almost doubled in the last few years. Most goods transport vehicles run on diesel and if we continue to operate on old rates, our businesses will be ruined. It’s likely that the charges will be increased, by about 20-25 per cent,” said Krishna More, vice-president of the PDMGT said.

Rajan Junawane, of the School Bus Owners’ Association, said they decided to increase the fares due to the hike in fuel rates, insurance fees, salaries of attendants as well as other maintenance costs.

Cab owners and drivers, meanwhile, said the fuel price hike is burning a hole in their pockets. Ramesh Khairnar, who owns two cabs that operate under Ola, said his weekly earning has come down by Rs 1,500 because of the high diesel price. “… Taking into account other factors such as fewer incentives, fluctuating business and profitability of the business has been hit severely,” said Khairnar.

