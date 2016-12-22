Stores face losses with frequent transaction failures in PoS machines

According to store owners, PoS machines stop working during peak hours and weekends. Express According to store owners, PoS machines stop working during peak hours and weekends. Express

It has been over a month since demonetisation came into force, but difficulties continue to hover over cashless transactions. Departmental stores around the city are complaining about frequent transaction failures through point of sale (PoS) machines during rush hours and weekends.

Though stores are willing to accept payments through other cashless modes like cheques, internet banking, e-wallets and even providing credit, customers are still facing an inconvenience.

Suryakant Pathak, managing director of Grahak Peth, said,”PoS machines often crash during rush hours and during weekends. But we don’t let any customer go and, instead, accept payments through cheques, internet banking and other modes. We also provide goods on credit with a two-day deadline. We are also planning to install PoS machines from other banks. Our registered customers can get credit up to Rs 2,000. Non-members can also avail credit after showing an ID.”

Meanwhile, owner of some stores have been complaining about customers leaving goods due to unavailability of cashless payment modes. Owner of Food Plus Gopal Sawilani said, “Transaction through cards frequently fail, while POS machines often crash during weekends. Our sales have gone down by 25 per cent. We had been using PoS machines before demonetisation but these issues started only after the currency ban.”

Asif Shaikh, an employee at Food Plus, NIBM Road, said that from the past two weeks, between 6 pm and 8 pm, card payments are either declined or face some error. We have HDFC and State Bank of Patiala’s PoS machines but, he said, “When we shared the issue with the bank officials they said servers often crash due to overloading.”

Balram Jaat, owner of Madhur super market, Deep Bangla Chowk, is also facing problems with PoS machines between 8 pm and 9 pm. “I am forced to keep the business on hold for a while because of transaction failures. People either pay in cash or come later,” he said, adding that he has installed Paytm as an alternative.