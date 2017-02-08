Steady rise in assets of four NCP mayors: Affidavits

THE Ruling NCP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had given an opportunity to four of its corporators to hold the coveted post of mayor and become first citizen of city in the last five years. Interestingly, the election affidavit submitted by them for the 2017 civic polls shows a considerable rise in their wealth in the same period.

A first time corporator, Vaishali Bankar, was appointed as mayor in 2012 and she had declared total asset of Rs 81.62 lakh during her first civic election. Now, contesting the elections in Hadapsar Gaothan-Satavwadi electoral panel, her affidavit shows that the total assets of her family has increased to Rs 2.58 crore, which includes Rs 1.68 crore of movable assets and Rs 90 lakh of immovable assets.

The annual income total of her entire family is Rs 9.84 lakh. Bankar has a personal annual income of Rs 5.77 lakh despite declaring herself as housewife while her husband Sunil has an annual income of Rs 4.06 lakh being employed. She and her husband own different vehicles. Bankar owns agriculture land in Raigad district and her husband has agriculture land in Pune district. She also has a house registered on her name in Fursungi while her husband does not have a house registered in his name.

After Bankar, Chanchala Kodre was appointed as the mayor of city and is now contesting from Mundhwa-Magarpatta city electoral panel. Her assets of Rs 8.01 crore declared in 2012 has now increased to Rs 13.97 crores. It includes movable assets of Rs 1.82 crore and immovable assets of Rs 12.15 crore. The annual income of her family is Rs 13 lakh. She is a housewife and has an annual income of Rs 1.2 lakh while her husband runs a business and has annual income of Rs 11.83 lakh. Kodre does not have any immovable property or vehicle in her name while her husband owns agriculture land in Baramati and Mundhwa and a commercial property in Erandwane, apartment on Prabhat Road and has vehicles worth Rs 1.27 crore.

Dattatraya Dhankawade, who held the post of mayor in 2015, is contesting from Balajinagar Rajiv Gandhi Nagar electoral panel. Dhankawade, while declaring business as his profession, had furnished that he had an asset of Rs 7.01 crore in 2012 while his present assets is Rs 27.14 crore, which includes movable assets of Rs 6.41 crore and immovable assets of Rs 20.72 crore.

Annual income of Dhankawade is Rs 1.02 crore, Rs 96 lakh —self and Rs 6 lakh — wife. He owns vehicles worth Rs 87 lakh and have jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh (of the family). Dhankawade has 28 plots of agriculture land registered in his name that are spread across city and Pune district while wife owns 13 plots of agriculture land within and outside city limits. Both of them own a commercial property each while Dhankawade has four apartments and wife has one apartment in the city. The former mayor has loan of Rs 76 lakh and his wife has a loan of Rs 25 lakh from various financial institutes.

During the end of the current term, the NCP got 38-year-old Prashant Jagtap elected as the mayor of city. Jagtap had declared Rs 1.05 crore during 2012 civic elections but his assets increased marginally to Rs 1.16 crore in last five years as disclosed in the affidavit. The assets include Rs 16.52 lakh of movable asset and Rs 99.89 lakh of immovable asset. He is the sole earner of family and has an annual income of mere Rs four lakh. Neither Jagtap nor anyone from his family owns a vehicle. He owns agriculture land and a house in Wanwadi. The family has a loan of Rs 56 lakh from financial institutes.

Incidentally, former corporator Ratnaprabha Jagtap, mayor’s mother, is also contesting the polls, along with her son and her declaration in 2007 civic polls was Rs 58.68 lakh, which is now Rs 12.88 crore, including Rs 1.25 crore of immovable assets that include agriculture land, non-agriculture land, commercial property and houses.