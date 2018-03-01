State tweaks OTS norms for urban cooperative banks

To help urban cooperative banks (UCBs), the state government recently modified the norms governing one-time settlement (OTS) schemes of such banks. The banks will now be able to apply the scheme to companies which have closed down.

OTS schemes are implemented by banks to help them recover long-pending bad loans. Under the scheme, banks waive off certain portions of the loan as well the compound interest on the loan to facilitate recovery. Such schemes help banks clean up bad loans and also help loanees to improve their credit history. Boards of directors of UCBs take decision about running such schemes at regular intervals.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Vidyadhar Anaskar, chairman of the Maharashtra Urban Co-op Banks Federation Limited, said there were certain grey areas in the published norms governing the scheme, which now have been cleared. One of the major reforms effected by the state government was to allow banks to offer the OTS scheme to employees of closed companies. Prior to this, salaried employees were ineligible to apply for the OTS scheme.

In previous schemes, banks needed the permission of the state government before applying the OTS scheme to loans over Rs 10 crores. But now, the banks will only require permission to apply the scheme if the settlement amount is more than Rs 10 crore. Bankers said this would be helpful to tackle loans which are pending by fixing their settlement amount.

The third reform which has been effected was fixing a flat eight per cent interest on doubtful loans of the third category. Loans which are not repaid after 90 days are termed non-performing assets, and as per banking norms, such assets are classified into three categories. Doubtful loans are those in which the principal amount has been defaulted for over the 24 months. Banks needed to make provision ranging from 25 to 40 per cent from the first year of the default in their balance sheets.

