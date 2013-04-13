State to conduct teacher evaluation in govt schools

In an attempt to improve quality of education in government- run schools in the state,Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (MSCERT) has decided to conduct a teacher evaluation process from the coming academic year.

Chairman of MSCERT NK Jarag said the teachers will be monitored and evaluated on the basis of their performance.

We have started evaluating teachers on trial basis in few talukas. Education officers are taking a weekly review of teachers in certain schools on pilot basis. After collecting the data,we will decide on the parameters on which they will be judged for performance, said the MSCERT chairman.

We train teachers before the session starts. The evaluation survey will show how much it has helped teachers and in turn the students, he added.

The evaluation parameters will be decided at a meeting of education department top officials. They will include innovative methods of teaching,application of training in teaching and evaluating progress of students,said Jarag.

The teachers will also be evaluated for the methods they will adopt to improve the performance of students, added Jarag.

There are 2.73 lakh teachers in municipal schools and ashram shalas and 2.37 lakh teachers in Zilla Parishad schools.

The performance report of teachers will be submitted to the state government annually. MSCERT will give A,B,C and D grades to teachers,depending on their performance. The action government will take against erring teachers is yet to be decided.

Training for class I & II teachers in May

A state-level training programme will be conducted for teachers of class I and II in May. The teachers will be trained as per the new curriculum to be introduced in class I and II from the coming academic year.

The training schedule is yet to be finalised, said Jarag.

There will be just three textbooks of English,Marathi (first language) and Maths in class I and II. The environmental science subject will be integrated with these subjects. During the training,teachers will be asked to give feedback on the new textbooks which will be taken into account before finalising the content of books, added Jarag.

Setting aside fears that the books will be delayed,Jarag said,The books will be printed by Bal Bharati and will be out in time.

The new curriculum aims to nurture students beyond bookish knowledge. The teachers will give practical knowledge besides imparting theoretical knowledge. The teachers will be asked to localise concepts so that student can understand better, Jarag added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App