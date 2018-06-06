State sets up SARTHI, an institute to work for social devpt of Marathas

The institute’s objective is to study and understand issues related to the social, educational and economic development of the members of Maratha community, and suggest various measures for their upliftment to the government. The institute’s objective is to study and understand issues related to the social, educational and economic development of the members of Maratha community, and suggest various measures for their upliftment to the government.

At the height of the Maratha agitation in the state, the Maharashtra government had assured the community that steps will be taken to meet their demands and a research institute, dedicated to the community, will be set up.

On Tuesday, the state government said it has set up the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute, or SARTHI, in Pune.

The institute’s objective is to study and understand issues related to the social, educational and economic development of the members of Maratha community, and suggest various measures for their upliftment to the government.

SARTHI will also undertake activities pertaining to research and training, as well as others related to the cultural development of the Maratha community. The state government has also decided to undertake various surveys, research programmes, evaluations, skill development training and capacity-building exercise to work towards future goals such as employment, self-employment, entrepreneurship and establishing and developing industrial units.

The institute will also provide guidance and counselling to students, scholars, entrepreneurs, farmers and disadvantaged sections. Guidance will also be provided for competitive exams, career development, securing jobs and fellowships.

SARTHI will also undertake several programmes to raise awareness about the constitutional duties and rights of citizens, equality and social justice, removal of gender bias, caste bias, race bias and superstitions, promotion of national integration and scientific temperament, among others.

The institute will also award fellowships for higher studies, such as MPhil and PhD degrees, as well as establish a fellowship to encourage meritorious students from the Maratha community. It will also organise training, discussions, workshops, seminars and awareness programmes on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The institute will set up a library — named the Rajarshi Shahu National Public Library — and help produce films

on the lives of prominent social reformers from the community, such as Rajarshi Shahu, Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Sant Gadge Baba, Tarabai Shinde, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Sant Tukaram and others.

SARTHI will undertake research and documentation projects on forts from Chhatrapati Shivaji’s era and other sites of historical importance.

