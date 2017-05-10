State revokes suspension of tender to build water tanks

Paving the way to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) plans of ensuring equitable supply of water across the city, the state government has withdrawn suspension of the tender process for construction of overhead tanks in various parts of the city. The PMC had proposed construction of 103 overhead water tanks in various parts of the city, at a cost of Rs 245 crore, for equal supply of water across the city. However, after MLC Anil Bhosale raised doubts over the process, the state had suspended the implementation of the tender process, putting a break on the construction of these tanks.

