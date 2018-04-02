State needs to improve police verification process for passports: External Affairs Ministry secretary

People outside passport office in Pune. People outside passport office in Pune.

Dnyaneshwar M Mulay, secretary, External Affairs Ministry, and incharge of Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs, expressed his dismay over the long time taken by the police department in completing address and criminal record verification of applicant, which prolongs the person’s passport delivery period.

“This is a big issue… Causing such delay is totally opposite to the ‘efficiency principal’ we follow. While the average time taken for police verification has come down to three to five days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in Maharashtra it’s still about 20 days. This doesn’t go well with the progressive image of the state. We expect it to do much better. We are trying to improve our co-ordination with state police,” said Mulay.

Mulay made the statement during an event where a website dedicated to him was launched. The event was organised by an outfit — Vidisha Vichar Manch — and floated by city-based Mamata Kshemkalyani.

He also pointed that the average duration of passport delivery was somewhat better in cities such as Pune and Mumbai but worsened as one travelled to the interiors of the state.

Mulay said MEA’s plan to open Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (PoPSK), in collaboration with India Post, has proved a big success in increasing the accessibility of the service to residents.

“One can realise the importance of work that we have done through PoPSK, considering that from Independence to 2014 only 77 Passport Seva Kendras were opened. Meanwhile, in the last one year, we opened 180 new centres. We are effectively opening one or two centres everyday. By April 31, the number will touch 251,” said Mulay. He added that it’s an accepted policy of the EAM to open at least one passport centre in each parliamentary constituency.

Mulay said the aim of EAM was changing the impression that passport was a document meant only for the ‘elite class’.

“We have managed to market it as a necessity. Earlier, only businessman, political leaders, doctors, engineers and highly-educated people used to obtain a passport. In reality, a passport can be a liberating and empowering document. By increasing awareness and increasing access, we have changed this attitude,” he said.

Anant Takwale, who has recently joined as a Regional Passport Officer (Pune), said the new RPO office on Baner Road was under construction and will be ready by July this year.

“We recently conducted a review of the progress of the work. We have been told that it will finish by July. Once we get the possession, we will move our offices there,” said Takwale.

