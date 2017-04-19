State-level art fest to begin today

This theme for this year is ‘Fusion Art’. Express This theme for this year is ‘Fusion Art’. Express

Shivsphurti Pratisthan and Chitraleela Niketan Kala Mahavidyalay have jointly organised an art fest — ‘Kala Vishwa 2k17’. The fourth edition of the state-level competition and exhibition will be held at RajaRavi Varma Art Gallery, Ghole Road, from April 19 -23.

This theme for this year is ‘Fusion Art’. The festival will exhibit as many as 200 artworks — paintings, drawings, photographs, installations, crafts, murals etc. Across Maharashtra, more than 350 artists have participated in the competition, which started in the end of January. The competition was divided into three categories — art students, freelancers and professionals. The prize money was fixed at Rs 75,000.

“The inauguration of Kala Vishwa 2k17 will also be done in a unique way. A competition will be held for 200 schoolchildren on Wednesday, April 19, from 9 am,” said Pradnyesh Molak, secretary, Shivsphurti Pratishthan. There will also be a live ART JAM of 15 professional artists at the venue. Activities, such as a seminar on ‘Career Scope in Arts’ at 4 pm and ‘Poetry Slam’ at 6 pm on Saturday, 22nd April, will also be part of the event.

Actor Suyash Tilak, Mayor Mukta Tilak, Joint Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Molak and Chairman of CNKM Umesh Gupte have been invited as chief guests on the concluding day, Sunday, April 23.

