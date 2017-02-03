Start-up launches education tool for children with coding apps

Pune-based tech start-up Plezmo has developed a platform consisting of intelligent wireless devices and easy-to-use coding apps to creatively engage children in learning, playing and innovating through technology. Co-founders Amol Palshikar and Girish Mujumdar have come up with multiple sensors and actuators which give a child the freedom to develop anything. A simple toy car can be made ‘intelligent’ with an anti-colliding device inside it. Children can break down the car and recreate it in any way they imagine. Plezmo has coding devices, 13 elements and 6 accessories — such as proximity, motion, gesture, light sensors and actuators such as motors, display, speakers and buzzer, to connect the elements to different toys, surfaces, clothes, bags.

The start-up was displayed at this year’s Consumer electronic Show in Las Vegas, US. “We always wanted to do something for children, something which would stimulate their minds, and coding fascinated us. Toys are the natural tools to influence their thinking. Since children can have a bright future if they do well in STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — it seemed to us there couldn’t be a better way to do this than through coding. That’s what inspired us. The whole idea of Plezmo is of making ‘coding’ a part of children’s upbringing and education,” said Palshikar.

The duo have also invited their friends from various fields to work on the project. The company now needs venture capital to launch the idea on a larger scale. The promoters are now in the US to take this forward. Initially, they will start with venture capital but will also take funds from the market.