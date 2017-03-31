Standing committee meeting: PCMC administration not in favour, BJP seeks transparency

The election for the post of chairman of the PCMC standing committee is scheduled to be held on Friday. The election for the post of chairman of the PCMC standing committee is scheduled to be held on Friday.

EVEN AS the ruling BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad is in favour of throwing open the civic standing committee meetings, the civic administration is not in favour of it although it won’t oppose the move. “We feel the proceedings of the standing committee should be confidential but if the ruling BJP intended to throw open the meetings, we have no problem with it,” Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said on Thursday. The PCMC administration, however, said it was in favour of allowing cameramen inside the standing committee meeting hall. “We can even allow video recording…,” the civic chief.

Waghmare said some sort of confidentaility is necessary in the standing committee working. “Even during the state cabinet meetings, the media is barred,” the civic chief said. Waghmare, however, said it was up to the ruling party to take the call. “We have no issues if they want to throw open the meetings for the media,” he said. BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar said the BJP has been for years demanding that there should be transparency in the functioning of the standing committee meetings and therefore, wants to remove the veil of secrey in the way it functions. “No deal should be allowed to be struck in closed-door meetings. This is what happened during the NCP regime. The committee members had an eye on commissions and thereby approved contracts at their whims and fancies,” he said. The standing committee holds the keys to civic finances and it should be made accountable for every penny it sanctioned, he added.

The BJP is in favour of initially throwing open the standing committee meetings for media and later for the general public. “Since there is less space in the meeting hall, we intend to allow journalists initially. Once the standing committee hall is revamped, we would have more space and then can even allow the general public,” Kamtekar said. Kamtekar said journalists from only a few newspapers would be allowed. “We will allow select journalists from top newspapers…but are not in favour of allowing television channels who are prone to distorting quotes,” he said.

The election for the post of chairman of the PCMC standing committee is scheduled to be held on Friday. The BJP has nominated three-time corporator Seema Savle from Indrayani Nagar-Balajinagar for the post. In the 16-member standing committee, the BJP has 10 members which means Savle’s election is a certainity. Savle, who herself has been in the forefront of anti-corruption campaign in PCMC and one of the votaries of open-door standing committee meetings, is likely to make an announcement regarding throwing open the standing committee meetings for journalists and the media after her election is announced on Friday morning.

Civic activists said the onus is on Savle as she had aggressively taken up corruption issue during NCP regime. “She had exposed several corruption cases in PCMC. As standing committee chairperson, Savle will have to set an example in shunning anything that is even remotely corrupt and lead from the front,” said activist Deepak Vichare. For past 10 years or so, activists have been demanding that standing committee meetings should be thrown open for the media and the general public to do away with the secrecy that shrouds the working of the committee. However, the NCP that ruled PCMC for a decade refused to do so. Consequently, the committee couldn’t shrug off the tag of the “commission committee.” In fact, its members itself openly accused the committee of blatantly indulging in wrong practices.

Activist-turned-politician Maruti Bhapkar, one of the campaigners, had sent a petition earlier this month to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to keep his word of ensuring transparency in civic functioning.

