St Mira’s holds fest on ‘women’s entrepreneurship’

The St Mira’s College for Girls recently celebrated its annual fest — ‘Mira Bazaar’. The theme of the event was encouraging women entrepreneurship — an initiative of the Centre for Women Entrepreneurship (CWE) and the Departments of Business Studies and BBA. “The CWE seeks to achieve the spirit of entrepreneurship through educational programmes, events, activities and research,” said an organiser. The Mira Bazaar was inaugurated by Soniya Konjetti, founder of PULA – a platform for bringing together women entrepreneurs, and Shaila Limaye, managing trustee, Majhi Maitrin.

A press release stated, “The event aims to inculcate and hone the multiple skills of research, costing, production, promotion and customer service. The stalls displayed the professionalism and vocational skills of the students standing true with the objectives of the CWE.” The event, which witnessed as many as 200 participants, had about 50 stalls of food items, handmade jewellery, clothes, accessories, candles, greeting cards, cosmetics, games, health products, mehendi, tattoo art, etc. The hairstyling stalls gained most popularity. DJ Ashley added to the enthusiasm of the bazaar.

As a part of their social entrepreneurship outreach, the green club of the college set up two stalls, which sold handmade jewellery, manure, pre-owned clothes and décor. The press release stated, “This year, the Mira Bazaar witnessed the most footfall, with 2,000 visitors, comprising parents, faculties and students from other colleges.”

The event was co-ordinated by Jyoti Chintan and Rajni Singh. “Other members of the organising committee were — Principal Dr Gulshan Gidwani, Dr Rama Venkatachalam, along with Minakshi Balkawade, Dr Dimple Buche, Shanthi Fernandes, Deepa Krishnamurthy, Rekha Kankariya, Amrita Basu, Abhradita Chatterjee Nahvi, Isha Mehra and Kajal Jaisinghani,” added the release.

