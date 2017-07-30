St Mary’s student to represent India at international squash tournament

Arnaav Saree Arnaav Saree

Squash Racket Federation of India (SRFI) has selected Arnaav Sareen, a Class IX student of St Mary’s School, to represent India in the BU-15 category of international-level squash tournament. The 13-year-old has been training under coach Deepak Moolani for the last two years.

Arnaav had won the Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Championship 2016 in the BU-13 category, where he was adjudged ‘the most promising player’ of the tournament, an award given by JSW Sports. He also secured a 2nd runner-up position at the 8th Indian Junior Open Squash Championship 2016, held in Jaipur. He was ranked India’s No.2 in his age category.

In October 2016, he emerged as the first runner-up at All India Chhattisgarh Open Championship 2017 in the BU-15 category. He said his consistent performances and passion to stay at the top of his game made the SRFI invite him for India selections/trials in Chennai, during May 2017, where he topped the category and emerged as winner.

Arnaav’s dedication to be the best at everything he does is evident by the fact that despite having a gruelling training schedule and having to travel for his tournaments, he never allowed it to come in the way of his academic responsibilities, and continues to excel at school, said his parents.

At the recently concluded Dutch Junior Open, he was seeded 17/24. Arnaav will next be representing India at the Asian Junior Individual Championships, being held in Amman, Jordan from August 15 to19, 2017.

