SSC results announced: 91.95 per cent students pass in Pune division

Thanks to the additional marks given to students from this year under the cultural, sports and arts quota, a whopping 193 students across the state scored 100 per cent marks at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC Std X) examination, results of which were declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday.

A total of 14,58,855 candidates passed the exam, with the state recording a 88.94 pass percentage, a marginal drop of 0.82 per cent compared to last year’s results. A similar drop was seen in the overall pass percentage of Pune division — 91.95 this year — compared to last year’s 93.30. Once again, girls performed better than boys overall in the state, with 6,76,916 girls (91.46 per cent) and 7,81,939 boys (86.51 per cent) among fresh candidates who cleared the exams.

In Pune division, where a total of 2,88,693 candidates appeared for the exams (including repeaters), 86.45 per cent boys passed the exam, as compared to 92.90 per cent girls. The division covers three districts, among which Pune district recorded 92.74 pass percentage, Ahmednagar had 90.09 pass percentage and Solapur had 92.47 pass percentage. The division saw 15,098 repeater candidates appearing for exams, of which 6,610 (43.98) passed the exam. As many as 46 cheating cases were recorded this year in Pune division.Among the 7,226 differently-abled students registered across the state, 7,198 appeared, of which 5,393 (88.73 per cent) passed the exam.

Extra marks give added edge to students

For the first time this year, students who excelled in classical arts, drawing, folk art etc were given the benefit of extra marks — from 5 to 25 — under a cultural quota, similar to the extra marks given to students who excel in sports, which was started last year. A whopping 81,736 students took the benefit of the newly-introduced arts/drawing quota, while 3,903 students were helped by the sports quota. This year, the number of students who scored 100 per cent marks, thanks to the benefit of extra marks, rose to 193, as compared to the 39 students who got the perfect score last year. The quota has also benefited those students who passed by a thin margin, with 153 students scoring 35 per cent this year, as compared to 91 students last year. However, the 90 per cent plus club has seen a slight decline, from 51,281 students scoring above 90 per cent last year compared to 48, 470 students this year.

Konkan division tops

Among the nine divisions, Konkan once again topped the list with 96.18 pass percentage, while Nagpur division had the lowest score, with 83.67 pass percentage. Among the others, Pune recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.95, Mumbai (90.09), Aurangabad (88.15), Kolhapur (93.59), Amravati (84.35), Nashik (87.76) and Latur (85.22).

n 100 per cent results

Of the 56 subjects, 10 have seen 100 per cent results, but the number of schools in the state which registered 100 per cent results have decreased this year once again. Of the 29,684 schools across state, about 3,676 have declared 100 per cent results, while the number was 3,974 last year. As many as 32 schools in the state have recorded 0 per cent results.

Second chances

Meanwhile, board officials assured students who failed the exam that they should not lose heart as they have the option to re-appear for supplementary exam from July 18. If they clear it, they will be able to take admission in first year junior college in the same year. Gangadhar Mhamane, chairman of MBSHSE, said students who failed in two subjects can benefit from the allowed to keep terms (ATKT) scheme. “ATKT students can take provisional admission in first year junior college. As they are attending junior college, they can appear for the supplementary exam to be held from July 18 for the failed subjects. Even if the student fails once again in the July 2017 supplementary exam, they can have a third chance to clear the subjects in the March 2018 SSC exam… ,” he said, adding that even those students who have passed in all subjects but wish to appear for Class Improvement Scheme can take the supplementary exam in July.

Marksheets and Revaluation

The marksheets can be collected from the schools on June 24 after 3 pm. For the first time this year, students will be able to apply for verification of marks and photocopy of answersheets from the day after the declaration of online results. A single application form will be available for both and students have to specify their purpose on the form.

For verification of marks, students will have to submit self-attested copies of the online marksheet between June 14 and June 23, while for photocopy of answersheets, students have to apply between June 14 to July 3, 2017. For copy of answersheets, students will be required to pay Rs 400 per subject by cash or demand draft in the divisional board concerned.

