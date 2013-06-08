SSC: hits,misses & news rules

Night schools in Pune have excelled again in the SSC exam.

We have a hundred per cent success rate in Secondary School Certificate (Class X) examinations for the fifth time in a row, said Saraswati Mandir Sansthas junior-college incharge A. Takwale.

Night schools provide education for dropouts who resume education late and others who work in the daytime to earn a living but have the desire to continue their education. Sachin M. Kamble aged 15,a student of Abasaheb Night-School,Rastapet,is this years night school star having scored 377 out of 500 (75.4 per cent),the highest among five night schools in Pune. Kamble works at a pharmaceutical company as an office boy from 9 am to 6 pm. Kamble gets seated in his class at 6.30 pm. He wants to pursue higher education and dreams of becoming a famous Bollywood playback singer someday.

Sonu Nigam inspires me. I wish to take classical singing lessons along with my studies to sharpen my musical skills. says Kamble. Pune Night High Schools Shoeb S. Rain (16) from Nanded Phata has topped his school scoring 68.55 per cent. A carpenter at a hydroelectric power-plant,Shoeb goes about fixing faults in the office furniture and fixtures during the day. I would like to thank my friends with whom I studied rigorously to achieve what I have, added Rain.

Next is Gaurav Mirajgaonkar (25) from Junawadi,who dropped out of school and joined Class XI eight years later scored 66 per cent marks. He is Shoebs classmate.

My house was demolished by the PMC in 2006 after it was declared unsafe, says Mirajgaonkar and adds,My home hasnt had electricity since. I had to quit my job two months before my exams to make up.

Mirajgaonkar worked as a helper at a clothes shop and has been supporting his widowed mother and himself on his savings from his previous job.

On being asked about his success mantra,Mirajgaonkar says,Only compete with yourself.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App