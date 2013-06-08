SSC: hits,misses & news rules

Night schools in Pune have excelled again in the SSC exam.
We have a hundred per cent success rate in Secondary School Certificate (Class X) examinations for the fifth time in a row, said Saraswati Mandir Sansthas junior-college incharge A. Takwale.
Night schools provide education for dropouts who resume education late and others who work in the daytime to earn a living but have the desire to continue their education. Sachin M. Kamble aged 15,a student of Abasaheb Night-School,Rastapet,is this years night school star having scored 377 out of 500 (75.4 per cent),the highest among five night schools in Pune. Kamble works at a pharmaceutical company as an office boy from 9 am to 6 pm. Kamble gets seated in his class at 6.30 pm. He wants to pursue higher education and dreams of becoming a famous Bollywood playback singer someday.
Sonu Nigam inspires me. I wish to take classical singing lessons along with my studies to sharpen my musical skills. says Kamble. Pune Night High Schools Shoeb S. Rain (16) from Nanded Phata has topped his school scoring 68.55 per cent. A carpenter at a hydroelectric power-plant,Shoeb goes about fixing faults in the office furniture and fixtures during the day. I would like to thank my friends with whom I studied rigorously to achieve what I have, added Rain.
Next is Gaurav Mirajgaonkar (25) from Junawadi,who dropped out of school and joined Class XI eight years later scored 66 per cent marks. He is Shoebs classmate.
My house was demolished by the PMC in 2006 after it was declared unsafe, says Mirajgaonkar and adds,My home hasnt had electricity since. I had to quit my job two months before my exams to make up.
Mirajgaonkar worked as a helper at a clothes shop and has been supporting his widowed mother and himself on his savings from his previous job.
On being asked about his success mantra,Mirajgaonkar says,Only compete with yourself.
