SPPU Vice-Chancellor appointed chairman of paleoscience institute

SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar has been appointed the chairman of Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleosciences in Lucknow. This appointment was done by the central government’s Department of Science and Technology. Established in 1946, the Birbal Sahni Institute is dedicated to both fundamental and applied aspects of plant fossil research and is a world leader in research on Archaean to recent sequences. The institute has been conducting research in the paleontology field on topics related to botany and geology.

The institute researches the diversity of species, fossil fuels, plant dynamics, climate variation and change and conservation of forests in the early life of the Earth. The institute works closely with organisations and universities across the country on research related to these subjects.

“Actually, this was earlier a paleobotany institute that later expanded to all kinds of paleosciences. Researchers at the institute and those working with them focus on study of fossils and relics dating back from 15,000 to 20,000 years ago. Such studies are important and give many indications on changes in flora and fauna, sea level and climatic changes. I am hoping to do justice to this appointment,” said Karmalkar.

A professor of geology and head of the environmental science department at SPPU, Karmalkar is a researcher and has work experience in paleosciences.

