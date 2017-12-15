Savitribai Phule Pune University files FIR after trucks ‘dump debris on varsity campus’

Since the university exams are currently on, students say that finding food outside premises has become an additional burden. Since the university exams are currently on, students say that finding food outside premises has become an additional burden.

The administration of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) filed an FIR at Chaturshrungi police station on Thursday, a day after seven trucks were caught allegedly dumping debris on the campus. Intercepted by security officials, the truck drivers were reported to the police station and a complaint was lodged under Section 441 of the IPC.

According to the security department of SPPU, the debris was carried from Gokhale Nagar and was dumped at the campus.

On Wednesday evening, allegations flew fast that the debris was being dumped on the university campus at the behest of one of the university staffers, who had in the past been the subject of several complaints.

However, on Thursday, university officials said preliminary investigation by the police revealed that a contractor named Jadhav had instructed the drivers to dump the debris inside the university premises. “We have not spoken to Jadhav yet, but the police is investigating the matter,” said M S Kedari, security officer, SPPU.

According to Suresh Bhosale, Director of Security Department, SPPU, no security official was involved in the matter. “The investigation is being carried out and no internal names have emerged so far. We do not intend to support any internal breach in the security of the campus”, said Bhosale.

Following the incident, the university is planning to reconstruct security measures.

“We are thinking of establishing a committee to look into the required revisions in the security planning. We will introduce the provision of gate pass to ensure the identification of all the vehicles that enter the campus,” added Bhosale.

