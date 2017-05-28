SPPU engineering paper leak: NSUI threatens to protest unless varsity takes strict action against guilty

NSUI members handed over a written petition to Ashok Chavan, head of the examination section of the SPPU, on Saturday. Express NSUI members handed over a written petition to Ashok Chavan, head of the examination section of the SPPU, on Saturday. Express

In the wake of engineering paper leak incident reported from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) earlier this week, the National Student’s Union of India (NSUI) has threatened to stage protest if the varsity fails to take strict action against those guilty.

On Saturday, both state and local level NSUI members met the head of examination section of SPPU, Ashok Chavan. Apart from expressing their concerns of the issue affecting scores of students, they also handed him a written petition seeking quick measures to curb similar instances during the rest of the exams.

“If there were proper arrangement and security measures in place, the paper leak incident could have been prevented,” stated Amir Shaikh, NSUI Maharashtra president.

The union has placed three pertinent demands before the varsity and warned of intense stir if it failed to act immediately.

They have demanded that the authority conducting engineering exams at those centres be stripped-off, not just this year but also in future. Police, during their investigations, had narrowed down on two such centres, one in Akurdi and another in Warje, believed to have leaked the question paper on May 22 and May 23. Question papers are usually sent to these centres an hour prior to the commencement of the written exams.

