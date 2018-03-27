SPPU: Changes in PG admissions likely from next academic year

The varsity has appointed a panel to suggest changes. The varsity has appointed a panel to suggest changes.

Major changes are expected to take place in the admission to the post-graduate courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from next academic session. The university administration has appointed an expert committee to suggest changes in the eligibility criteria and admission process.

Of all the courses, admission under the Humanities faculty will see the maximum change, said university officials. The committee has been mainly appointed to review the ordinances that allow students to take admissions into any post-graduate course, irrespective of whether they studied the particular subject at an under-graduate level or not. The provision is mainly being revisited to address the problem of students who overstay in campus hostels after enroling themselves in one course after another at post-graduate level in Humanities courses.

The committee is also looking into the possibility of coming up with a uniform admission criteria like a mandatory pre-admission entrance examination for all subjects. Currently in many courses, admissions are done on merit basis too, with no mandatory entrance exam. The committee is mainly reviewing Ordinance 181, pertaining to the admission of students in the university departments/institutions.

Vice-Chancellor Dr N R Karmalkar confirmed that the report of the expert-committee appointed is expected soon and by next academic year, the changes could set in. “It is true that the major issue is with certain courses in Humanities. What happens is that a student comes to the university to do a post-graduate degree, he completes it but finds that the hostel stay is cheap and food is subsidised and so he enrols in another MA course, then another post-graduate degree as currently there is no restriction to do so. There isn’t any restrictions for them to have studied the particular subject at under-graduate level. It doesn’t happen in all cases and students can do one course after another, but some changes in procedure are needed,” he said.

However, the problem of Humanities is not the only assignment before the committee, said registrar Dr Arvind Shaligram. He said the changes will set in before next academic year. “It will recommend changes in all faculties wherever necessary, not just Humanities. In fact, we are expecting the report soon and by next academic year, the system should be in place,” he said.

