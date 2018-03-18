SPPU budget for 2018-19: Focus on students’ overall development

The university’s budget for this year includes Rs 79.84 crore for the building and development of structures within the campus The university’s budget for this year includes Rs 79.84 crore for the building and development of structures within the campus

A focus on students’ overall development and needs, not restricted to academics, was evident in various provisions made in the Rs 649-crore budget presented at the Senate meeting of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Saturday. Budgetary provisions have been made for initiatives such as an university-level inter-collegiate festival to promote art and culture, 100 youth camps — covering 10,000 students — focused on youth empowerment and related schemes, the creation of a new convocation and food hall on campus, a cultural festival for all international students enrolled under SPPU to promote arts from their native countries and showcase their skills, the completion of the sports complex work, a new scheme for students who win sports competitions to receive training from international coaches and a separate building for the placement cell, among other initiatives.

The meeting that took place on Saturday was the first after the Senate elections a couple of months ago under the new Maharashtra Public Universities Act. It was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, and the budget was presented by Rajesh Pande, member of the management council. The budget for the 2018-19 academic year is, however, smaller than the previous budget. The budget for 2017-2018 was Rs 678 crore, Rs 29 crore more than this year’s budget. The university’s budget for this year includes Rs 79.84 crore for the building and development of structures within the campus, Rs 15.85 crore for basic services and development work such as a network computing centre, IT cell, health centre and printing department, Rs 28.2 crore for services such as library, hostel and health scheme for students, as well as Rs 4.76 crore for the improvement of basic services.

Rs 2 crore has been allotted for the construction of the placement cell building, Rs 2.5 crore for a landscaped garden from the entry gate of the university to the Shivaji Maharaj statue, Rs 7 crore for the earn and learn scheme, Rs 40 lakh for students’s insurance, Rs 4.7 crore for hostel development and maintenance and Rs 8 crore for the sports complex, where an indoor stadium, synthetic athletic track, shooting range and more are planned.

“There are many talented students from Pune University who are winning laurels at state-level sporting events, and it is our responsibility to nurture this talent and ensure they get coaching to be able to reach the international level. That’s why, in the coming academic year, many such opportunities will be created for students who show merit to get international-level coaching. Every year, we award students who do well in academics or sports or culture, but in 2018-2019, for the first time, a ‘University Idol’ competition will be held for both girls and boys to showcase their all-round performance,” said Pande.

For the first time, the university made a provision of Rs 10 crore towards funds that they are expecting to raise from various industries as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. A cell will be set up at the university for this purpose. There are also many other firsts in the university’s budgetary plans, such as the setting up of a souvenir shop on campus. The university started a heritage walk in 2017, and as a part of further “promotional” activities, it will develop different items for sale with the university’s logo. A fund of Rs 10 lakh has been set aside for this.

In 2018-2019, a new academic course, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in hospitality and facilities management, will be offered by the Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), which is part of the new direction to offer skill development and job-oriented courses.

Meanwhile, even as most Senate members lauded various provisions of the budget for being pro-student, they also pointed towards certain lacunae in the provisions. One of the Senate members pointed out that while the SPPU has one of the highest number of registered foreign students, the budgetary provisions for the international student centre has been considerably reduced. “On the one hand, the number of international students helps us improve our rankings while applying to various ranking frameworks and agencies, but then we reduce the budgetary provision for them. Even the funds earmarked each year for quality improvement schemes have been dropped. What is the logic applied here?” the member asked.

Another member criticised the university for doing a “cosmetic” exercise by showing “feel good” provisions like international sports complex, while its existing sports grounds is in shambles. The member also demanded that a course in sports management be started at the university.

