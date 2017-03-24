Sportsman at Balewadi academy booked for stalking minor

A 22-year-old sportsman, who was undergoing training at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Academy in Balewadi, has been booked for allegedly stalking and harassing a 15-year-old girl, who is also a trainee at the academy.

An FIR has been filed by officials of the academy at Hinjewadi police station. According to the FIR, the sportsman, identified as Chandrakant Zagde, forced the girl to take a phone. He then allegedly started calling her repeatedly, and also forced her to call him. He forced the teenager to accompany him outside the premises of the academy, said the FIR.

Zagde has been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Section 354D (stalking) and sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

