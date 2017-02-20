Spectrum Marathon: 200 children run for a cause

Spectrum marked it silver jubilee on Sunday. Express Spectrum marked it silver jubilee on Sunday. Express

For Spectrum, a city-based ladies’ study group, Marathon Run 2017 on Sunday was not just a celebration to mark their 25 years in existence, but also an opportunity to reiterate their initiatives for the betterment of the underprivileged.

The starting point of the marathon was from Vidyanchal School. It saw participation of almost 200 children from Pune Woman’s Council School, Ayodhya Trust, Vidyanchal School and Ashray, covering a distance of 1.5 to three kilometres.

To motivate the children, four Army paraplegic soldiers also participated in the run. The flag off for the event was done by Arnavaz Damania, former president of Indian Women’s Hockey Federation, and Pediatrician Jaya Firodia, along with the soldiers. Suresh Karki, one of the paraplegic soldiers, said, “We are extremely happy to take part in this initiative and it’s always a fun time with kids. A marathon is anyway good for health.”

From children to volunteers and residents, age just seemed to be a number as participants warmed up with some Zumba steps to continued their run with the same vigour. Another special moment was to watch deaf and mute children perform the National Anthem on stage before beginning the marathon.

Pushpa Hegde, president of Spectrum, said, “We want to encourage education of the girl child and help less fortunate. The specially-abled don’t get too many opportunities to participate in a marathon and some of them don’t even know what it is.”

On completing the marathon, the children were welcomed by the beating of drums from a kids’ band and were awarded with a wholesome meal.