Special campaign on to enroll disempowered communities

A special campaign is underway to enrol vanchit ghataks (disempowered communities) in the Sanjay Gandhi Pension Scheme. The scheme, that was launched on November 15 and will continue till mid January, has included 37 people so far, said Archana Yadav, tehsildar, Pune.

“Efforts are being taken to reach out to people living below poverty line and include them in the scheme,” Yadav said, adding, “While a series of camps have been held, including a meeting for transgenders, we plan to focus on HIV positive persons and have contacted Sassoon General hospital, Nobel hospital and Aundh district hospital for the list of such people.”

A special meeting was organised by Samapathik trust and John Paul Slum Development Programme trust for transgenders. Bindumadhav Khire, coordinator at Samapathik trust, said a total of 150 transgenders were living in the city. “This was the first such meeting to include transgenders in the scheme. Information about application forms and required documents was provided during the meeting,” said Khire.

Yadav said it was an attempt to ensure that benefits of the scheme were given to the disempowered communities.

There are several schemes that provide financial assistance to people belonging to below poverty line and suffering for different reasons, like Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Shravan Bal Seva Rajya Nivrutti Vetan Yojana, Indira Gandhi National Handicap Pension Yojana, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi pension scheme for aged and others. Under the Sanjay Gandhi Pension Scheme, a minimum of Rs 600 per month is given to the beneficiary.

