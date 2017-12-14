Southern Command to commemorate Vijay Diwas which marks 1971 victory

The National War Memorial will be open to the public from 8.30 am to 9 pm on December 16. (File photo) The National War Memorial will be open to the public from 8.30 am to 9 pm on December 16. (File photo)

TO commemorate Vijay Diwas, which marks the victory of Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war, a series of functions including a Wreath Laying Ceremony, has been planned at the National War Memorial. The functions will be held on behalf of the Southern Command in Pune on Saturday.

On December 16, the Indian Army will celebrate 46th anniversary of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. On this day in 1971, the Chief of Pakistani Forces, Lieutenant General A A K Niazi along with 93,000 troops surrendered to the allied forces, comprising of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini, led by Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, who was the Eastern Army Commander during the war.

The anniversary of the victory is observed as Vijay Diwas across India, by paying tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation. Southern Command’s contribution has been immense where in it was able to blunt the enemy offensive in Laungewala Sector and captured 90,000 square kilometres of Pakistani territory. The raid on Pakistani town of Chachro, carried out by soldiers of the 10 Para Commando Battalion under the command of then Lieutenant Colonel and Later Brigadier Bhawani Singh, was an action which is still fresh in the minds of people.

In Pune, the day will be commemorated at the National War Memorial located next to Headquarters Dakshin Maharashtra Sub Area in Ghorpadi. The event will commence with laying of wreath at the Memorial by Lt Gen D R Soni, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command and other senior Army officers. The function will include patriotic songs being rendered by schoolchildren, offering of prayers by religious teachers, laying of floral tributes by serving and veteran officers, junior commissioned officers, other ranks, civilian officers and prominent personalities from Pune.

The National War Memorial will be open to the public from 8.30 am to 9 pm on December 16 to pay homage to the martyrs and also to visit the Museum located adjacent to the memorial.

The military brass band will also be in attendance. In the evening, a silent tribute will be given to the martyrs by lighting candles at the Memorial between 7 pm and 9 pm.

