Southern Command Gold Cup: Army displays combat potential

THE INDIAN Army demonstrated its combat potential during the Southern Command Gold Cup horse race in Pune on Sunday. Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General PM Hariz, along with other senior army and civil dignitaries, schoolchildren attended the event, organised at the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) Race Course.

As a prelude to the race, the audience witnessed a thrilling demonstration of the combat potential and adventure activities, displayed by the Army. The action-packed demonstration had all the ingredients of an integrated battlefield environment, with the inclusion of various weapon platforms and machines of war.

Mafia — an army dog — won the hearts with his display of a daring attack on an intruder.

The warriors of the Madras Regimental Centre performed the Kalaripattu martial art display, while the cadets of the National Defence Academy displayed their physical strength and horse-riding skills. The Southern Command Gold Cup 2017 was won by Forest Fairy, which was ridden by A Imran Khan (jockey) and was trained by Bezan Chenoy. The Army Commander congratulated the winners and complimented the RWITC on the meticulous organisation of the event.

