South Asia climate meet comes up with monsoon forecast for region, says it will be normal

Four days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a normal monsoon , the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) on Friday also said South Asia was likely to experience a “good monsoon” this year.

The consensus statement of the forecast was released by IMD Director General K J Ramesh, who was in Pune to participate in the 12th edition of SASCOF, a two-day annual international meet, which concluded on Friday.

“The monsoon will be normal over most regions of South Asia this year. All weather parameters, including winter and spring Northern Hemisphere snow cover, Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions, among others, are in favour of a good monsoon,” said Ramesh.

The forecast is helpful for India’s neighbouring nations, which don’t have advanced facilities to issue forecasts and make predictions.

Countries under SASCOF — Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Maldives — share weather services with each other.

The Forum was attended by meteorologists from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar and Sri Lanka. This was the sixth SASCOF meeting hosted by India.

The 2018 assessment was made after taking into consideration the weather conditions until April 9.

The forecast does, however, point out that Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar, some parts of north-east India and extreme west regions of Rajasthan will experience rainfall below normal levels during monsoon. North Myanmar, southeast Sri Lanka and south Maldives will also experience lesser rainfall from June to September 2018, stated the forecast.

