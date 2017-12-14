Soon, ‘makeover’ for four roads in heart of city, courtesy PMC

The four roads — Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Bajirao Road and Tilak Road — will be redesigned as per the guidelines of the Urban Street Design. The four roads — Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Bajirao Road and Tilak Road — will be redesigned as per the guidelines of the Urban Street Design.

After successfully giving J M Road a ‘brand new look’, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to give ‘complete makeovers’ to four city roads, including Laxmi Road, located in the heart of the city.

The PMC’s plans include laying ‘tactile tiles’, a surface indicator, on the footpaths for the convenience of visually-impaired pedestrians.

“The road redesigning is being done as per the guidelines of the Urban Street Design. The four roads in the heart of the city, which will undergo a makeover, are Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Bajirao Road and Tilak Road,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, executive engineer of the PMC.

J M Road was the first one to be redesigned as per the Urban Street Design guidelines, he said, adding,”There was lot of scope to provide various facilities on J M Road, such as benches, cycle tracks and landscaped areas, as the road was wide. The other roads are narrow, so there are limitations in providing the same facilities… but our effort would be to provide as many facilities as possible on these roads.”

Deputy Engineer, PMC, Lalit Bode said, “There are limitations… but depending on the need of the area, the footpaths would be widened by at least one-and-a-half feet…”.

“The special feature of the roads would be that tactile tiles would be installed on footpaths for the convenience of

visually-impaired pedestrians… these would help them walk on the footpaths in the main market areas of Pune,” he added.

The Pune Municipal Corporation is going to spend Rs 6 crore at the beginning of the project, said Bode, adding that the civic body would start work on ‘one side’ of the road first, not both sides, to ensure that work doesn’t get stalled due to shortage of funds.

While conducting a survey, the civic body realised that the Distribution Boxes (DPs) of the power utility, which are on the footpaths, were a hurdle for pedestrians, said Bode.

During the ‘makeover’ of these roads, the DP boxes would be shifted to other locations, so that they don’t come in the way of pedestrians, he said.

However, the PMC has another tough task ahead, as it will have to rehabilitate hawkers occupying the footpaths in these market areas.

