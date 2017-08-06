Some scientists to take to the streets for the ‘cause of science’, others to stay away

One of the key issues, said an organiser, was that there has been no significant increase in budgetary allocations for both basic sciences and training over the years. (File) One of the key issues, said an organiser, was that there has been no significant increase in budgetary allocations for both basic sciences and training over the years. (File)

As members of the scientific community gear up to take to the streets on August 9 for the “cause of science”, many within the fraternity say they are not “fully convinced” about participating in the march. At least 300 scientists and academicians from Pune have signed up for the march, which aims at the “betterment” of science.

According to the organisers, the march is against the way science is being nurtured in India, claiming that the government in power is not doing enough for the scientific community.

One of the key issues, said an organiser, was that there has been no significant increase in budgetary allocations for both basic sciences and training over the years. He also highlighted how India spends less than one per cent of its GDP in research projects. “We are uniting to not only create awareness about the importance of scientific temperament, but also to stand up for scientists against the government’s approach towards undertaking scientific activities,” said one of the organising members.

However, sources said, some of the seniors from the fraternity were either not fully aware or didn’t wish to extend their support to the cause. Organisers from the Pune chapter of ‘March for Science’ told The Indian Express that scientists representing some of the most renowned institutions, including Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), have confirmed their participation in the march.

Academicians associated with the science faculties of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Modern College, Poona College of Pharmacy are also expected to join.

Pune is home to several institutions working under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Ministry of Defence (MoD), and a sizeable number of colleges involved in research work. No scientist from TIFR-National Centre for Radio Astronomy (NCRA) and National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) are joining the march.

Expressing his unwillingness to participate, Shekhar Mande, director, NCCS, said, “We are a publicly-funded centre and cannot go against the government in this manner. Yes, I agree that the budget allocation must improve but as a representative of the institute, I do not agree with the other issues raised by organisers.”

A handful of scientists and research fellows associated with Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have also enrolled for the march but the institution, in its official capacity, said it will not get involved, added sources.

On the march and what forced scientists to take to the streets, director of ARI, KM Paknikar, said, “It is wrong on the government’s part to think that scientists are not doing anything worthwhile. Instead, they must identify key challenges and throw tasks, which are both time-bound and also focused towards solving problems faced by the society.” “Indian scientists are capable of undertaking any research work and the government must change its existing perception,” added Paknikar.

Another institute, which has decided to “stay out”, is TIFR-NCRA. “NCRA is not getting involved in the march and neither has any individual scientist expressed interest to show up,” said S K Ghosh, director, NCRA.

Like other IISERs in the country, scientists at the Pune branch are taking the lead in coordinating the event. While the Pune chapter is heading the ‘March for Science’ in the city, Director K N Ganesh seemed to know little about the movement. Talking to The Indian Express, Ganesh said, “I am not aware of the details of the protest. I will not be participating in the march, as I won’t be in the city on the scheduled day.”

Senior faculty members and students at IUCAA have, meanwhile, confirmed their participation. “Since the activity is being organised for the first time, there is a lot of enthusiasm among students and researchers. Senior members of the faculty and scientists from IUCAA will be present at the march,” said one of the organising members of the institute. The ‘March for Science’ will be held in three cities of Maharashtra — Pune, Mumbai and Wardha. The nationwide march will also be seen in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Allahabad and Chandigarh.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App