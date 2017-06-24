Soldiers killed in Poonch: ‘How long will govt let precious lives be lost’

File Photos of Army jawans Naik Sandeep Jadhav (L) and Sepoy Mane Savan Balku, who were martyred when Pakistani armys Border Action Team (BAT) initiated indiscriminate and unprovoked firing on Army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI6_22_2017_000236B) File Photos of Army jawans Naik Sandeep Jadhav (L) and Sepoy Mane Savan Balku, who were martyred when Pakistani armys Border Action Team (BAT) initiated indiscriminate and unprovoked firing on Army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI6_22_2017_000236B)

“How long is the government going to let these precious lives be lost? A permanent solution must be found to this problem,” Sarjerao Jadhav, a farmer whose son Naik Sandeep Jadhav (37) was among two soldiers killed in the cross-border ambush in J&K’s Poonch sector, said Friday.

Jadhav, who hailed from Aurangabad’s Kelgaon village, and Sepoy Savan Mane (24), from Gogwe village in Kolhapur, were killed in the ambush on Thursday afternoon. Both of them were attached to the 15 Maratha Light Infantry. Their last rights are expected to be held at their native villages on Saturday.

Jadhav’s relatives said Sarjerao heard of his son’s death on the television around 9.30 pm on Thursday. He did not tell his wife and daughter-in-law till Friday morning. Jadhav is survived by his parents, wife, a son whose first birthday was to be celebrated on Saturday, and a three-year-old daughter. He joined the Army 15 years ago and was to retire from service in less than two years.

At the Gogwe village in Kolhapur, gloom descended when TV channels aired the news of Mane’s death. Local police said that in order to ensure that some members of his family do not get the shocking news, some villagers shut down the cable TV transmission to the locality where Mane’s house is located. Only the men of the family, including Savan’s father, a retired soldier, were informed.

Mane’s elder brother is also in the Army and is currently posted in the North-Eastern sector. According to relatives, the family was looking for a match for Mane and wanted him to get married this year. He joined the Army four years ago.

