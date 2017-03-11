Software engineer killed in road mishap, PMPML driver held

Latest news
The incident took place while Swami was on his way to office on a two-wheeler. A PMPML bus rammed him at the Y-junction near Jagtap Dairy Chowk in Wakad area, said police.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:March 11, 2017 3:01 am

A speeding bus of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) ran over a 24-year-old software engineer in Wakad area at 9 am on Friday. The victim, identified as Vijaykumar Veerpaksha Swami, is a native of Osmanabad, said police. Swami was living in Thergaon and working as a software engineer in a private company in Baner. The incident took place while Swami was on his way to office on a two-wheeler. A PMPML bus rammed him at the Y-junction near Jagtap Dairy Chowk in Wakad area, said police. Swami was rushed to Aundh hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

A team from the Sangvi police station, led by Sub-inspector Sambhaji Patil, reached the spot soon. Police have arrested the driver of the bus, identified as Ravi Sambhaji Chavan, on charges of negligent driving.

 

