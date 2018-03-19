Software engineer ‘beaten up, threatened’; cash and cellphone taken away

A 29-year-old software engineer was beaten up and robbed of his cellphone and cash by four persons travelling in a car who were agitated after his bike allegedly blocked their way near a turn at Fatimanagar Chowk on Friday afternoon. One of the suspects allegedly threatened the victim saying he “can buy everyone and he (the victim) will not be spared” if he approached the police.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by Viplav Chavan, a resident of B T Kawde Road against four unidentified persons. Police said Chavan works for a company in Mumbai and was in Pune during the weekend. The incident took place when he was returning home on his bike after meeting a friend. Sub-inspector B S Dhawale of Mundhwa police station who is probing the case said: “Based on the complaint, we now know that when Chavan was near a turn at the Fatimanagar traffic junction, the car of the four suspects was behind him. It seems that they had a misunderstanding and thought that Chavan’s bike was blocking their way. The suspects then followed him on Solapur Road and near the burial ground, they blocked his way by suddenly stopping the car in front of the bike. Then they verbally abused him. To avoid further argument, Chavan did not stop and continued on his way home.”

The suspects reportedly continued following him and near the railway overbridge on B T Kawde Road, one of them allegedly punched Chavan on the back from the moving car. After that Chavan stopped the bike on the roadside. “The four got off the car and started kicking and punching Chavan. As Chavan removed his helmet, one of them took it and started hitting him with it. Two others took off their belts and assaulted Chavan. As Chavan took out his cellphone to take pictures of the assault, they snatched his cellphone and wallet that had Rs 10,000 in cash. At this point, one of the suspects hit Chavan on head and legs with a spanner.” Dhawale added.

