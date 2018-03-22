Software designed by C-DAC to help decongest multi-networks in smart cities

C-DAC, along with being the knowledge partner for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), is also working on developing various IT-based solutions in the fields of traffic management and solid waste management. C-DAC, along with being the knowledge partner for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), is also working on developing various IT-based solutions in the fields of traffic management and solid waste management.

Multi-network systems will be simultaneously operational in the areas scheduled to be developed as part of the Pune Smart City project. Hence, possibilities of dysfunctional, slow or system breakdown cannot be ruled out. In order to maintain, track and decongest these internet-based networks in the area, city-headquartered Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed Software Defined Networks (SDN).

“Smart City and similar projects will be heavily dependent on the Internet of Things (IoT). So, the need for having a network controller to monitor this multi-network connections is inevitable. SDN will ensure that data transfer or usage is smooth, and no emergency services are denied or delayed due to any issues in the functioning of the network,” said Hemant Darbari, director general, C-DAC.

C-DAC, along with being the knowledge partner for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), is also working on developing various IT-based solutions in the fields of traffic management and solid waste management, among others, for all 12 proposed Smart Cities, including Surat in Uttar Pradesh, Namchi in Auranachal Pradesh, and Pasighat in Sikkim.

For instance, when multiple connections are made to a Wi-Fi setup in a locality, there would be a high possibility of data traffic. “This software will prevent, or at least minimise, the time required for these networks to return to their optimum operational capacity,” said a team member during the launch of the product.

On the current status of the Smart City project, Darbari said, “Works with respect to developing softwares are underway. The infrastructure for laying these softwares are getting ready. For the last one year, electronic-sign (e-sign) developed by C-DAC has been in use at the time of attaining building permission from the PMC. Also, we are parallely working with the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and will be using their well-established network systems.”

eVIDUR was another tool designed by the IT experts for the Pune Smart City project that was developed to track general public’s actions, especially during violent or sensitive situations, potentially leading to sporadic acts of crime, violence or even riots.

“This tool was tested to study and track the actions or gestures of public, particularly to help police nab the instigators of riots or acts of violence. We received satisfactory results during our tests for the PMC,” added another member of the C-DAC team that was part of the eVIDUR.

The team has also devised a mechanism to track people’s behaviour through their posts and comments made on social networking sites that could affect social harmony.

