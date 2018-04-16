Social innovation lab to be set up at International Centre in SPPU

A dedicated Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Sino) Lab will be set-up at International Centre in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to provide a platform to entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs. The lab will be an ideal platform for conceptualisation and development of innovative ideas and to find solutions to social problems, said Vijay Khare, Director, International Centre (SPPU). The initiative aims at creating ideas to promote Clean India campaign and find an alternative technology to do away with ‘manual scavenging’, said Khare.

The International Centre is ready to collaborate with various start-ups, who are driven with the aim of ‘innovation’ in their work, Khare added. The lab is funded by the European Commission (EC) under its global-scale programme — The Social Innovation for Local India and Israeli Communities and Graduate Entrepreneurs (SILICE). In India, the EC will be funding four other institutions, including Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar; Priyadarshini Institute of Engineering, Mumbai.

The International Centre will also organise a workshop on entrepreneurship with a lecture on business consultations and knowledge transfer on April 18. The talk will be given by Constance Gerhard from Gottingen University, Germany; while two other guests Fernandez Gomez and Max Plasensia, from Mexico’s boot camp Idea Lab for Entrepreneurship will also be present at the workshop.

The 10-million euros SILICE project aims at creating an environment of socially-driven collaborations around the world. The EC will be supporting the project at various institutions around the world like Tel-hai Academic College, Israel; Lisbon University, Portugal; University of Edinburgh, Britain; Berlin Technical University, Germany and University of Applied Sciences, Croatia.

