Snooker Challenge: Four cueists from PYC Gymkhana enter round 3

Host PYC Gymkhana had reason to smile as four of its cueists made it to the third round of the 2nd Rajabhau Shahade Cup PYC-Green Baize Open Snooker Challenge, at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana tables, on Saturday.

Leading the way was Nimish Kulkarni, who defeated local challenger Vishal Panchal (New Club) in a match that saw him make two 50-plus breaks. Nimish began with a 69-04 first frame win, then lost the second frame 45-68 to tie the score. Nimesh bounced back in the third frame, aided by a 54-point break, 82 (54)-00 and then did better with a 70-point break to win the fourth frame 70(70)-14.

Anand Apte joined Nimish with a win over Krishguru Baksani (Mum) 60-67, 48-58, 44-21, 64-44, 67-60 and likewise Aditya Deshpande got the better of Krishraj Arkot (Aurangabad) 46-27, 69-52, 31-58, 55-08.

The fourth PYC player to move on was Vishal Kadam who defeated Wadgaon-based Dhananjay Gaikwad 38-61, 55-38, 62-17, 49-50, 56-42.

Meanwhile, in matches that extended to the fullest, Rohan Sahani (Indore) had to struggle past Omkar Gore (Chiplun) 29-55, 43-48, 63-24, 75-23, 65-20. On the other hand Abhishek Bora (Corner Pocket) downed Taha Khan (Corner Pocket) 55-09, 63-09, 42-52, 48-63, 60-33.

