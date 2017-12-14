Smart poles not being used for commercial purposes, can’t pay fees: Govt

As per the PMC rules, it was mandatory to pay fees to the civic body for any kind of advertising done in the jurisdiction. As per the PMC rules, it was mandatory to pay fees to the civic body for any kind of advertising done in the jurisdiction.

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has rejected the demand of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to pay the fees for installed smart poles across the city.

The issue was raised by Shivajinagar legislator Vijay Kale in the state Assembly, which is currently in session. “The state government informed that the PSCDCL had installed the smart poles with digital screens across the city but was not using it for commercial purposes. The poles were used only for telecasting public awareness messages on social and civic issues… so the PSCDCL cannot pay the fees,” he said.

As per the PMC rules, it was mandatory to pay fees to the civic body for any kind of advertising done in the jurisdiction.

Kale said the government informed that the PSCDCL has been able to speed up the development projects. “The PSCDCL has been able to complete four of the 38 proposed projects and has started the administrative process to start work on seven more projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PSCDCL proposal to set up Pune city tower company (PCTC) and establish Smart Pole and Smart Tower infrastructure in Pune city is awaiting approval of the board of directors.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App