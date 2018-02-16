Smart City phase 1: E-connectivity network planned in ABB

Three days after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved the development of optical fibre cable network in the city, the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has sought private participation to develop e-connectivity infrastructure in the Aundh-Baner-Balewadi (ABB) area for creating shared digital infrastructure. In its proposal, the PSCDCL said it has planned e-connectivity infrastructure in public places in ABB area in the first phase of Pune Smart City, which would be rolled out across the city in the next phase. “Various smart elements would be deployed separately, leveraging the e-connectivity infrastructure will act as the brain of the entire city’s nervous system,” the proposal stated.

The plan is to cover the optical fibre cable for the ABB area along with the smart poles and optional provision for expansion of the smart elements under PSCDCL. “The experiences of some of the developed cities across the world has demonstrated that creating an enabling digital infrastructure can significantly increase the GDP of cities,” the proposal stated, adding there is a clear connection between broadband and economic competitiveness.

“Multiple analyses have established the importance of information and communication technology (ICT), including broadband, in fostering a city or nation’s social and economic strength,” said a PSCDCL officer. The objective is to meet the capacity requirements of digital technology infrastructure for the next 30 years, meet global standards on reliability, comprehensive coverage of the Aundh Baner Balewadi (ABB) to meet on demand availability and minimum cost option for capital expenditure. Other objectives include operating expenditure, minimum inconvenience to residents during construction and operations, time to rollout needs to be minimised through plug and play infrastructure, optimum monetisation of assets and maximum leverage of PPP options.

