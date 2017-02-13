Slugfest over manifesto: Day after NCP accused it of copying manifesto, BJP hits back, says NCP did it

(Left) The BJP released its election manifesto on Friday while the NCP released its manifesto on December 29. (Left) The BJP released its election manifesto on Friday while the NCP released its manifesto on December 29.

A day after Rajya Sabha MP and city president of the NCP, Vandana Chavan accused the BJP of ‘copying’ their manifesto, BJP city chief Yogesh Gogawale denied the accusation. While addressing the media here Sunday, Gogawale said the NCP had copied many of the ideas which were circulated by the BJP during the preparation of their draft manifesto. On Saturday, Chavan had claimed that the BJP, which had earlier criticised the NCP’s development work, have ‘copy pasted’ the same in their manifesto. She had pointed out that projects like Metro rail, Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), waste management and health schemes that were declared by the NCP has found its way in the BJP’s manifesto. The NCP had declared its manifesto on December 29, while BJP declared its manifesto on February 3.

Gogawale, however, denied Chavan’s allegation saying the NCP has copied many ideas from the draft manifesto of the BJP. “On December 26, we had published our draft manifesto and invited suggestions and objections from the general public. NCP’s manifesto was copied from that draft manifesto,” he said. The BJP leader also criticised the NCP for including projects like Metro and Smart City in their manifesto after opposing them.

Gogawale said that the BJP’s manifesto had included many salient points like creation of green amenity spaces, training of local youths as tourist guides, treatment of waste water, etc. “Most of these ideas were included in the draft manifesto and NCP copied from it,” he said. If voted to power, the BJP would ensure training of local tourist guides to help in increasing tourist infrastructure in the city, he said. Janwani, the NGO wing of the Maharatta Chambers of Commerce Industries and Agriculture has a similar programme and many local tourist guides have been trained through them.

Post their success in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP is going all out to win the PMC polls and senior party leaders are being roped in for campaign meetings. Gogawale said other than the chief minister and Education Minister Vinod Tawade, central ministers like Manohar Parrikar, Venkaiah Naidu and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sasashrabuddhe will be hitting the campaign trail in Pune in coming days.