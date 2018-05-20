Slow disposal, lack of storage space make Maharashtra lag behind in agri procurement process

The scheme is an attempt to open another avenue for the farmer as well as firm up prices in open markets. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/Representational Image) The scheme is an attempt to open another avenue for the farmer as well as firm up prices in open markets. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/Representational Image)

More than 2 lakh farmers in Maharashtra have been left in the lurch as the deadline for the procurement of tur — at the procurement centres run under the guidance of NAFED in the state — ended on May 15. This is the second time the state has failed to meet the deadline and procure 4.47 lakh tonnes (lt) – its target for procurement under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). The state government is hopeful that the Centre will give it another extension to tide over the crisis. But because of its failure to intervene successfully in the agricultural market, many farmers are now stuck with their produce.

What’s the procurement scheme?

Run by the Union Ministry of Food and Civil Supplies, PSS is a form of market intervention by the central government, to stabilise prices of commodities in wholesale markets. The scheme is activated when prices of agricultural produce such as tur, moong and chana fall below the government-declared Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Under the scheme, the state governments, with the help of NAFED, set up procurement centres where farmers can sell their produce at MSP. The scheme is an attempt to open another avenue for the farmer as well as firm up prices in open markets. Usually, about 30 per cent of the produce is targeted for procurement. This season, the scheme was implemented in the state by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation and the Vidarbha Cooperative Marketing Federation via nearly 180 centres.

What are the roadblocks in the process?

As per the original schedule, the scheme was going to come to an end on April 18, but as the state faltered in the procurement process, the deadline was extended to May 15. Even with a revised deadline, the state could procure only 3.1 lt of the produce from 2 lakh farmers, leaving over 2 lakh more, who had registered for procurement, in the lurch. This year, state governments in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have also started tur procurement under PSS. While the process is underway in Gujarat, it has been completed in the rest of the states. Except Karnataka, most other states have managed to procure greater quantities of tur, reveals data from NAFED.

Why does Maharashtra lag behind other states?

Officials of both marketing federations and the Directorate of Marketing admit that the state had failed to meet its target due to lack of storage space. As per NAFED guidelines, the produce procured under the PSS programme can be stored only at the godowns of the Central Warehouse Corporation or State Warehouse Corporations. This year, most godowns are still stocked with the tur procured last season.

Last year, Maharashtra had seen bumper production of tur, with prices crashing well below the MSP. To help out the farmers and preventing prices from falling further, the state government had purchased a record amount of over 7.7 lt of tur. Most of the procured tur has remained in the godowns as the process of disposal has been slow.

It is estimated that while the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation has disposed of some of the tur, about 2.1 lt procured last year remain in the godowns. As tur is a food grain, only godowns that are rain-proof, rodent-proof and have fumigation facilities can be used for storage. The marketing federations, therefore, have a lot of grain that is not being disposed of in time. With monsoons round the corner, authorities are worried about how to keep the stored tur fresh.

Officials of NAFED said states that have a better network of godowns as well as better supply chain management for foodgrains perform better in terms of meeting their procurement targets. A similar fate seems to await the procurement process for chana, as the state has procured only 70,000 quintals of the 3 lt target given to it. With the deadline ending on May 29, chana growers might also find themselves in the lurch.

How does it affect prices?

Throughout the kharif season of 2017, the price of tur in the wholesale market had remained much below the MSP of Rs 5,400 per quintal. At Latur’s wholesale market, the average trade price of the commodity was around Rs 4,200-4,500 per quintal, leading to an effective loss of over Rs 1,000 per quintal. It is estimated that the cumulative loss for farmers this season was over Rs 1,060 crore.

Farmers are also apprehensive about the prices falling further as NAFED has pulled out of the market. It is estimated that around 3 lt of tur still remains with farmers, who now have to sell it at throwaway prices.

Yogesh Thorat, managing director of the MahaFPC, a consortium of farmer producer companies (FPCs), said the state government needed to make alternative storage arrangements. “We need to think out of the box and have farmgate level storage structures, which will help farmers dispose of their produce at will,” he said.

