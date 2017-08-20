Six additional districts under Regional Passport Office, Pune

Earlier, RPO, Pune used to cater to only six districts. Earlier, RPO, Pune used to cater to only six districts.

REGIONAL Passport Office, Pune, will now have double the jurisdiction it used to have. The RPO will now cater to 12 district while earlier it used to cater to only six. Officials said the realignment of jurisdiction has come in the light of inauguration of the Passport Seva Laghu Kendra in Solapur, thus increasing the processing capacity of the Pune RPO.

Apart from the six district which Pune had under its jurisdiction namely Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur; the new additions to the RPO are Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Parbhani, Jalna and Beed. Earlier, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded and Parbhnai were under the jurisdiction of Nagpur RPO while Jalna and Beed were under the jurisdiction of RPO, Mumbai.

Officials said the decision has been taken to facilitate quicker processing and delivery of passports. “This has been done in the public interest so that people can get passports easily. A technical team of the MEA is working on the actual implementation of the decision which may take a couple of weeks. Once the implementation process is complete, all aspiring passport applicants from these districts can visit Passport Seva Kendra, Mundhwa, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras at Pimpri-Chinchwad and Kolhapur and Passport Seva Laghu Kendra at Solapur for their passport applications,” read a media statement issued by RPO, Pune.

